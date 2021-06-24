Ole Miss places 109 on SEC spring academic honor roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss had 109 student-athletes earn a place on the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll, which was announced by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Thursday.

A total of 1,615 student-athletes from the 14 member schools of the SEC were honored on the spring list released Thursday, which covers the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. For Ole Miss, those 109 student-athletes include those who were part of the competition roster during the 2020-21 season.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Ole Miss Honorees (109)

Baseball (22)

Cael Baker – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Cole Baker – Finance

Justin Bench – Finance

Taylor Broadway – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Wes Burton – Marketing

Peyton Chatagnier – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Max Cioffi – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Derek Diamond – Exercise Science

Hayden Dunhurst – Sport and Recreation Admin

Jerrion Ealy – Criminal Justice

Tim Elko – Exercise Science

Braden Forsyth – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Gunnar Hoglund – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Jackson Kimbrell – Accountancy

Trey LaFleur – General Business

Knox Loposer – Sport and Recreation Admin

Mitch Murrell – General Business

Tyler Myers – Exercise Science

John Rhys Plumlee – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Cade Sammons – Exercise Science

Logan Savell – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Ben Van Cleve – Sport and Recreation Admin

Men’s Golf (8)

Jack Gnam – Risk Management and Insurance

Thomas Hogan – Management

Veeti Mahonen – General Business

Charlie Miller – Accountancy

Brett Schell – Marketing

Jackson Suber – Finance

Sarut Vongchaisit – Sociology

Cecil Wegener – Finance

Women’s Golf (6)

Ellen Hutchinson—Kay – Mechanical Engineering

Julia Johnson – Master of Business Administration

Andrea Lignell – General Engineering

Macy Somoskey – Mathematics

Kennedy Swann – Master of Business Administration

Chiara Tamburlini – Economics

Softball (14)

Mikayla Allee – Exercise Science

Gabby Alvarez – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Anna Borgen – Integrated Marketing Communications

Savannah Diederich – Sport and Recreation Admin

Autumn Gillespie – M.S. in Sport and Recreation Admin

Sydney Gutierrez – General Business

Kacey Hvitved – Sport and Recreation Admin

Abbey Latham – Mathematics

Kelsha Loftin – Criminal Justice

Ally Mena – Psychology

Jessica Puk – Sport and Recreation Admin

Paige Smith – Psychology

Ava Tillmann – Sport and Recreation Admin

Tate Whitley – Exercise Science

Men’s Tennis (6)

Lukas Engelhardt – Accountancy

Jan Soren Hain – Risk Management and Insurance

Simon Junk – Accountancy

Finn Reynolds – Multi—Disciplinary Studies

Tim Sandkaulen – Integrated Marketing Communications

Nikola Slavic – General Business

Women’s Tennis (6)

Alexa Bortles – Integrated Marketing Communications

Tiphanie Fiquet – Criminal Justice

Tereza Janatova – M.S. in Engineering Science

Grace Anne Jones – Accountancy

Sabina Machalova – Psychology

Anna Vrbenska – Sport and Recreation Admin

Men’s Track & Field (23)

Joseph Benedetto – Exercise Science

Kenney Broadnax – Criminal Justice

Cole Bullock – General Business

Michael Coccia – Real Estate & Finance

Elijah Dryer – Criminal Justice

Jack Filan – General Business

Demond Fleming – Exercise Science

Baylor Franklin – Finance

Mario Garcia Romo – Chemistry

Dalton Hengst – Sport and Recreation Admin

Joseph Lanham – General Business

Jacob Lough – Sport and Recreation Admin

Peyton Lowery – General Business

Cory Meek – Chemical Engineering

Tyler Moore – Mechanical Engineering

Nick Moulai – Sport and Recreation Admin

John Rivera Jr. – Management

Ryan Roark – Mechanical Engineering

Ben Savino – Mechanical Engineering

Robinson Snider – Mechanical Engineering

Peyton Weissmann – Marketing

Alvin Westbrook – Criminal Justice

Jamie Witmer – Marketing

Women’s Track & Field (24)

Skylar Boogerd – Exercise Science

Jalani Davis – General Business

Jayda Eckford – Law Studies

Anna Elkin – M.S.W. in Social Work

Brooke Gilmore – Dietetics and Nutrition

Meg Goebel – Exercise Science

Lauren Hoselton – Integrated Marketing Communications and Psychology

Lexi King – Exercise Science

Maddie King – Accountancy

Emma McClellan – Exercise Science

Elizabeth Nix – Accountancy

Clio Ozanne—Jaques – Exercise Science

Lyndsey Reed – Dietetics and Nutrition

Nicole Rice – Biological Science

Morgan Claire Rose – Biological Science

Kelly Rowe – Criminal Justice

Orianna Shaw – Exercise Science

Victoria Simmons – Biological Science

Shey Taiwo – General Business

Cate Tracht – Biological Science

Ylvi Traxler – English

Sara Van Aken – General Business

Lisa Vogelgesang – Psychology

Loral Winn – Journalism