Ole Miss’ Kory Henkes Named WGCA National Coach of the Year

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The postseason awards continue to fly in for the Ole Miss women’s golf team following its first national title in program history.

Head coach Kory Henkes was named the 2020-21 Division I Jackie Steinmann Women’s Golf Coaches Association National Coach of the Year, presented by Golf Pride, the organization announced on Thursday.

Henkes becomes the first Rebel head coach to earn the award from the WGCA. It also marks just the seventh time the award has gone to an SEC head coach since the honor was first handed out in 1984.

Henkes, who just wrapped up her sixth year leading the Ole Miss women’s golf program, helped lead the Rebels to the school’s first national championship since football’s 1962 title and the first ever national championship for a women’s team.

Ole Miss finished in fourth place or better in nine of the team’s 10 tournaments during the 2020-21 season, including first place finishes at the East Lake Cup and Gators Invitational.

The top five Ole Miss single-round averages throughout a season have all come during Henkes’ tenure, including the 2020-21 mark of 289.4, which ranks second in program history. The nine top 5 team finishes during the 2020-21 season is also a new school record.

Just last week, Julia Johnson and Kennedy Swann earned WGCA All-America honors, with Johnson becoming the program’s first-ever first-team All-American.

Under Henkes’ guidance Johnson finished the season ranked No. 8 individually in the NCAA by both Golfstat and Golfweek and led the team in stroke average (71.34). Johnson tallied five top 5, eight top 10 & nine top 20 finishes this season, including a fifth place individual finish at the NCAA Championship.

