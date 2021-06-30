expand
Ad Spot

July 1, 2021

Oklahoma Transfer Brooke Vestal Joins Ole Miss

By Special to the Item

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head softball coach Jamie Trachsel has announced the addition of Oklahoma transfer Brooke Vestal, adding the former high school All-American to the Rebel roster.

Spending the last three seasons as a part of the perennial powerhouse Sooner program, Vestal will have three years of eligibility remaining having redshirted in 2019 and receiving an extra year following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Vestal signed with Oklahoma as a highly touted high school recruit out of Canyon HS in New Braunfels, Texas. At one point ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball, Vestal was tabbed an All-American three times by the outlet, also reeling in MaxPreps All-American laurels twice.

After sitting out the 2019 season, Vestal made eight appearances in the circle for the Sooners during the shortened 2020 season, posting a 3-0 record in 25 innings of work. She started five games, garnering a 2.52 ERA with 22 strikeouts to just six walks. The righty finished the season with a complete game effort against Murray State, allowing one run on three hits while striking out a career-high eight. Following the season, Vestal was named an Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree.

This past season, Vestal saw action in seven games, including one start. The Lone Star product surrendered just three hits on the year in 7.1 innings of work, recording five strikeouts. In her single start, she retired all six batters faced, needing just 18 pitches to do so against Sam Houston.

For all Ole Miss softball news and information, go to OleMissSports.com and follow the Rebels on Twitter at @OleMissSoftball, on Facebook at Ole Miss Softball and on Instagram at Instagram.com/olemisssoftball. Also, follow head coach Jamie Trachsel on Twitter at @Jamie_Trachsel.

More News

Texas Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Looting Native American Land

McHenry Man Sentenced to Over Eleven Years in Prison for Transporting Child Pornography

Picayune Main Street brings home award

Keith Bilbo

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Texas Man Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Looting Native American Land

News

McHenry Man Sentenced to Over Eleven Years in Prison for Transporting Child Pornography

News

Picayune Main Street brings home award

News

Refresh gardens with a second start in July

News

Today is July 1, 2021

News

Hattiesburg man arrested for commercial burglary of Picayune Verizon Wireless

News

USDA, FCC, and NTIA Announce Interagency Agreement to Coordinate Broadband Funding Deployment

News

AG Lynn Fitch and DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell Launch Statewide Human Trafficking Campaign

News

MFC joins others in Wildland Firefighter Week of Remembrance

News

Governor Reeves Announces Creation of Governor’s Office of Military Affairs and Appoints Director

News

Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Council Member Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

News

Business owners, community, step up to keep McNeill fireworks show going forward

News

Today is June 30, 2021

News

Three arrested for drug violations

News

Judge sentences Chesterfield man for sex trafficking

News

Jackson Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

News

Man sentenced to five years for assault of police officer escapes while on way to jail

News

MBN arrests man for possession of multiple types of narcotics

News

Today is June 29, 2021

News

How do nematodes help plants and soils?

News

FBI Offers $50,000 for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of Fugitive Demario Lamar Cotton

News

Aldi coming to Picayune

News

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot raised to $550,000 for Tuesday, June 29, Drawing

News

Today is June 28, 2021