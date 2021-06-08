NCAA Tucson Super Regional Schedule Set

Ole Miss Rebels and Arizona Wildcats Set for Friday-Sunday Series

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 12 national seed Ole Miss will head west this weekend for the NCAA Tucson Super Regional.

The NCAA announced dates, times and network designations for the Super Regionals on Tuesday morning, slotting Ole Miss and No. 5 national seed Arizona for a Friday-Saturday-Sunday series with a trip to the College World Series on the line.

Game 1 will take place Friday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU. Game 2 will follow at 9 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The series finale—if necessary—will start at 8 p.m. CT, either on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

Ole Miss will make its seventh all-time appearance in the NCAA Super Regionals. The Rebels have made the Super Regional round in consecutive seasons. In 2019, Ole Miss fell in three games at the Fayetteville Super Regional.

The Rebels will play for their sixth College World Series appearance and their first since 2014.

Media Info

Media who are interested in traveling to the NCAA Tucson Super Regional may request a credential here through the Arizona Athletics Communications Services Department.

The deadline to request a credential is Wednesday, June 9, at 7 p.m. CT.

Please note that, due to limited space and NCAA tier regulations, media seating is likely to be outside.

Tucson Super Regional Schedule

Game 1 – Friday, June 11, 8 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Game 2 – Saturday, June 12, 9 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Game 3 – Sunday, June 13, 8 p.m. CT (ESPNU/ESPN2)*

* – If necessary