June 14, 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

By Special to the Item

Published 3:48 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Nacogdoches man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Marcus Bernard Tutt, 42, pleaded guilty on Jan. 27, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 222 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale.

“Methamphetamine abuse has a tremendously negative effect on our local communities, touching upon every facet of our daily lives” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.  “Ensuring the health and safety of East Texas begins with prosecutions like this case, and you can expect EDTX to maintain its aggressive posture in prosecuting meth trafficking.”

According to information presented in court, on Nov. 25, 2019, Tutt was stopped by a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety for a traffic violation and was arrested for driving without a valid license.  During a subsequent search of Tutt’s vehicle, the trooper located 100 grams of methamphetamine and a revolver. Tutt has numerous prior felony convictions, including possession of a controlled substance, credit card abuse, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted obstruction, forgery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and multiple convictions for delivery of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, Tutt is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.  Tutt was indicted by a federal grand jury on August 19, 2020.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.  PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.  Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.  As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.

