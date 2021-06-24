expand
June 26, 2021

MSU Extension, MAFES partner to host ag tech course

By Special to the Item

Published 4:01 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

By Nathan Gregory

MSU Extension Service

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A yearly seed technology short course offered at Mississippi State University has expanded its scope to include additional agricultural technologies.

The MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station invite seed industry professionals, producers and crop consultants to attend the Seed and Ag Technology Short Course Aug. 3-4 at the Bost Extension Conference Center.

Participants will learn about precision agricultural technologies and practices for seed and crop production, including digital applications, data management strategies, UAV applications and precision planting technologies.

Other topics will include equipment safety, H2A/B labor management practices, state and federal seed laws, seed treatments and biologics, seed quality evaluation and testing, control and automated solutions for seed processing and handling, and the influence of fungicides and harvest aids on seed quality.

Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Units and Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicator recertification credits will be offered.

Seed and agricultural industry professionals, stakeholders, producers, crop consultants and research professionals are invited to the two-day course.

A $50 registration fee covers short course materials, breakfast and lunch each day, and a social/dinner after the first day. To register and find information about sponsorship opportunities, course speakers, the program agenda and lodging, visit msuext.ms/seedandagtech.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact Daniel Chesser at 662-325-4148 or dchesser@abe.msstate.edu.

