Funeral Services for Monte Glenn Stuart, age 58, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Dr. Tony Lambert will officiate the service, assisted by Rev. Lourie Formby.

A native of Picayune, MS, he graduated from Picayune Memorial High School in 1981. Monte graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in Banking/Finance and Managerial Finance. He has been an Ole Miss Alumni since graduation. Monte was an avid golf player and was always willing to help others. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. Monte will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hayes Laverne Stuart; his maternal grandparents, Willis and Willie Mae Seal; his paternal grandparents, Emri and Leola Stuart; and his aunt, Margaret Nix.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted mother, Jeanette Stuart; the love of his life, Becky Martin; his children, Amanda (Norman Wheat) Martin, Emily (Gordon) Cruse, and Kel Martin; his grandchildren, Jake Mooney, Jenny Mooney, Jackson Dennis, and Tucker Reynolds; his sister, Kerri (Mike) Herrin; his brothers, Keith (Darlene) Stuart and Jeff (Bea) Stuart; his nephew, Raygan Herrin; his nieces, Taylor Herrin, Cherrie (Robby) Penton, and Krystal Herrin; his uncles, Billy Floyd (Elizabeth) Seal, and Bob Nix; and cousins.

