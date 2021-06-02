expand
June 2, 2021

Mississippi office of Homeland Security offering grants

By Special to the Item

Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, June 2, 2021

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Office of Homeland Security (MOHS) is now accepting applications for the FY2021 Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP).

The HSGP provides funding used to safeguard Mississippi’s citizens by preventing and preparing for acts of terrorism. Funds attained through the HSGP are used to train emergency first responders, purchase state-of-the-art equipment for combating and preventing terrorist acts, and for planning and exercise.

Grant requests will be reviewed and graded by a committee composed of various first responder personnel. The MOHS executive board will also review grant requests to identify those that meet the office’s strategic goals. The following should be included within the grant request:

— Discuss how receiving the grant will better prepare the requesting agency or community for threats of terrorism, criminal activity, and infrastructure protection within the jurisdiction.

— Identify the vulnerabilities faced by the requesting agency or community and discuss how the grant will help strengthen security.

For additional information on the grant program, visit https://www.homelandsecurity.ms.gov/grants/grant-faqs. To view the eligible equipment categories for this grant, please visit https://www.fema.gov/authorized-equipment-list.

Applications for the FY2021 HSGP must be received by 11:59 p.m. on July 16th. To access the application, please visit https://www.homelandsecurity.ms.gov/grants/grant-forms. E-mail the completed application to grantapplications@dps.ms.gov. Paper applications will not be accepted. If you have any questions about the application process, please contact Marsha Manuel, Grants Director, at 601-346-1504.

AG Lynn Fitch continues to fight human trafficking in Mississippi

Derting Called Up to USA Shooting National Futures Team

Ole Miss Reopening Grove for Tailgating in Fall

