June 28, 2021

Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot raised to $550,000 for Tuesday, June 29, Drawing

By Special to the Item

Published 11:39 am Monday, June 28, 2021

JACKSON, MISS — As sales continue to reach record numbers for Mississippi Match 5, the jackpot for Tuesday night has been increased to $550,000!

Excitement is swelling as the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot surges past half a million dollars,” said Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) President Tom Shaheen. “We are delighted with the enthusiasm our players are showing for this game!”

This is the 25th draw for the current jackpot. If there is no jackpot winner for the June 29 drawing, the estimated jackpot for the Thursday, July 1, drawing is anticipated to roll to $575,000. If the jackpot is hit, the new starting amount will be an estimated $50,000*.

“Additionally, Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is currently an estimated $61 million, while Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is currently an estimated $88 million!” said Shaheen.

Drawing results will be broadcast just after 10 p.m. CST on Mississippi Lottery partner TV stations, the MLC website, www.mslotteryhome.com, and the Most Recent Drawing Results Hotline at 601-487-1396. Lottery partner stations can be found on the website.

USM Educator Preparation Programs Recognized for National Excellence

Wendell Rijo blasted a three-run home run in the fourth inning to spark the offense

