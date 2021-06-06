Mississippi man dies in I-59 collision on Saturday

Update – The driver has been identified as 29-year-old Travis Ledale House of Bay Springs, Mississippi.

Pearl River– On Saturday, June 05, 2021, shortly after 3:00 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59, just south of the Mississippi state line, in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the life of the driver and seriously injured another. The identity of the driver is listed above now that pending proper identification and notification to next of kin has occurred.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling southbound on I-59, in the left lane, in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis. For reasons still under investigation, the Grand Marquis veered into the right lane and began to rotate before traveling off of the roadway. The Grand Marquis then began to travel down a grass embankment before striking a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver was properly restrained, but sustained fatal injuries during the crash. The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from the driver for scientific analysis. The passenger was not properly restrained and sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.