Mississippi man arrested for sale of fentanyl

JACKSON, MS – An arrest has been made following an investigation related to the sale of fentanyl. During the investigation, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Southaven Narcotics Unit purchased approximately 32 grams of Synthetic Fentanyl from James Thompson.

On June 15, 2021, Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, arrested Thompson at his residence, located at 5647 Michaelson Drive in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Thompson was charged with three counts of Sale of Fentanyl.

Thompson was transported to the Desoto County Detention Center, where he received a

$150,000 bond.

“The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to prevent the sale of fentanyl and other illegal drugs in our state,” said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director Colonel Steven Maxwell.