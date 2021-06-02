Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for Jackson man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Benny L. Thomas of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

He is described as a black male, five feet and six inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at about 10:00 am in the 1500 block of East Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Hinds County near the VA Medical Center.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green checkered shirt, and a pair of red, white, and black tennis shoes.

Family members say Benny L. Thomas suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Benny L. Thomas, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.