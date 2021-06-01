expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

Men’s soccer doesn’t get tourney bid

By Special to the Item

Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — The Mississippi Gulf Coast men’s soccer team learned its season was over Friday morning when the field for the NJCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Championship was announced.

The Bulldogs (11-3) didn’t receive an at-large bid into the 12-team field. The bid that was available to one team from either the Atlantic Region and the Bulldogs’ Gulf District went to Patrick Henry, which finished 6-2-1. The Patriots lost their final two games of the season.

“There’s a lot to proud of,” Gulf Coast coach Chris Handy said. “I’m very proud of what these boys have accomplished. They deserve a lot of credit for persevering after the way we started, and now it won’t be too long before we’re going again. We’re not going anywhere. We’re right here.”

The Bulldogs lost their first two MACCC South contests before reeling off nine straight wins to earn the division title. That earned them the right to host the MACCC/Region 23 Tournament, where a tough-luck loss in the semifinals turned out to be the final game of the season.

The NJCAA broke a new Division II level this season, and the MACCC schools opted to move into it from Division I. Jones received the automatic bid last weekend. Gulf Coast was in the mix with Pearl River, another MACCC team, and Patrick Henry for Virginia for the at-large berth.

Handy is sending two players on to Division I teams. Defender/midfielder Deon Travis (So., Madison/Madison Central) is headed to Florida Gulf Coast, and midfielder/forward Christian Inchima (So., Brampton Ontario/St. Edmond Campion) is bound for East Tennessee State.

The Bulldogs look to be gearing up for another strong season in the fall. It’ll be a shorter-than-usual turnaround after COVID forced soccer into the spring semester.

“I thought we had a great year,” Handy said. “It was an exciting year with some of the wins we had. I thought our freshmen showed up and played well. There’s a lot to be excited about going forward. I really like our team for next year.”

For more information go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

More News

Calvin Dees, Sr.

Former newspaper publisher, public schools advocate named to State Board of Education by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann  

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Former newspaper publisher, public schools advocate named to State Board of Education by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann  

News

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

News

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

News

84 Wildcats named to Dean’s and President’s lists

News

Mississippi Highway Patrolman killed in the line of duty

News

Today is June 1, 2021

News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

News

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

News

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

News

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

News

M-Braves Record Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win on Saturday to Clinch Series

News

Slidell Memorial Hospital selects Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

News

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

Lifestyles

News

MDEQ Promotes National Dam Safety Awareness Day

News

Today is May 31, 2021

News

Today is May 30, 2021

News

Today is May 29, 2021

News

Nicholson Elementary students enjoy day of robots and wildlife

News

Wiggins makes visit to Early Head Start

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration