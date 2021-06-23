expand
June 23, 2021

MBI asks for assistance in locating missing Jefferson Davis County man

By Special to the Item

Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 77-year-old Robert Earl Bass of Bassfield, MS, in Jefferson Davis County.

He is described as a black male, six feet and four inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black and silver hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Monday, June 21, 2021, at about 3:38 am, walking north in the 2000 block of South Williamsburg Road in Jefferson Davis County wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes.

Family members say Robert Earl Bass suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Earl Bass, contact Jefferson Davis County Sheriff Department at 601-792-5160.

Pearl River lands impact D1 transfers

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $475,000

