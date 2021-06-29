expand
June 30, 2021

Mary Alice Roberts

By Staff Report

Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, June 29, 2021

June 22, 2021

“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also.”    John 14:3

Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing from 10:00 a.m. until service time in East Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1124 Jerusalem Avenue, Picayune, MS 39466.  Reverend Brian K. Dees, Pastor/Officiant.

Affectionately named Mary on June 14, 1941, she entered this life in Picayune, MS. Her proud parents Willie and Laura Estella both preceded her in death. There were many footsteps around their home which include twelve siblings of which eight preceded Mary in death (Henrietta, Frank, Geneva, Jordan, Matthew, Katie Mae, Jimmie and Lola Mae).

During the course of her life, she was educated in the Picayune School District of which she retired from in 2004. Mary’s resume included many other domestic jobs. She married Lepolian Roberts, Sr. in 1959 and from this union seven wonderful children were born: Lanita, Rita, Lepolian Jr., Gil, Scottie, Sentinel and Michelle. Her husband preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Rita. Mary maintained her love for family, friends and community. She had a contagious smile, a giving heart, loved to read, cook and offered solutions to situations that mattered. She united with Pleasant Valley Baptist Church over her lifetime and served faithfully.

Mary lost her battle with sickness at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. She has gained a new life with God, family and friends in a new community that’s full of love, peace, and worship.

Cherishing her memories are her remaining six children: Lanita, Lepolian, Jr. (Demetria), Gil (Angela), Scottie (Beverly), Sentinel (Calvert) and Michelle (Tyrone). She has two sisters, Beverly Gray and Joe Ann Garrett (Linward, Sr.); two brothers: Willie Ellis (Deloris), and Gilbert Ellis (Janice); a loving son-in-law, James Williams.

Mary has 20 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and the community where she lives.

Interment will be in the Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home

