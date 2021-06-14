expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

By Staff Report

Published 4:03 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

Pearl River County’s unemployment rate in April of this year increased slightly to 6.1 percent when compared to the previous month’s rate of 6 percent, ranking the county 38th out of 82 counties in Mississippi. The prior year in April, Pearl River County’s unemployment rate was 12.1 percent.

Pearl River County’s rate for the month of April is slightly lower than the statewide unadjusted average of 5.8 percent. The unadjusted average in Mississippi for March was 6.2 percent. In April of 2020 the unadjusted average was 15.4 percent.

Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April of this year was 6.2 percent, the same as March’s rate. A year ago the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 15.7 percent.

Nationwide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April was 6.1 percent, a slight increase from the previous month’s percentage of 6. A year prior that rate was 14.8 percent.

The unadjusted nationwide average was 5.7 percent, a decrease from March’s rate of 6.2 but was lower than the rate in April of 2020 of 14.4 percent.

Seasonally adjusted rates take annual patterns such as weather, holidays, school schedules and other occurrences that affect employment rates into account. Only nationwide and statewide percentages are adjusted.

During the month of April, 32 of Mississippi’s 82 counties reported unemployment rates at or below the statewide unadjusted average of 5.8 percent.

Rankin County reported the lowest unemployment rate during April of 3.7 percent with Lamar County reporting a rate of 4.2 percent.

Jefferson County reported the highest rate, at 16 percent, with Humphreys County reporting a rate of 12.7 percent.

More News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

News

Summer flowers for Southern gardens

News

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner

News

NIFA Awards Over $19M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault with deadly weapon

News

GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

News

Today is June 14, 2021

News

Five Individuals, Including Current and Former JetBlue Employees, Charged with Covid-19 Related Fraud

News

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

News

Chief Operating Officer of network security company charged with cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center

News

Thirty-Six Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In International Thai Sex Trafficking Organization

News

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

News

Ready, Set, Grow! Plants for Hummingbirds

News

Armed Carjacker Who Fled to Mississippi Enters Guilty Plea

News

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas