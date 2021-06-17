expand
June 17, 2021

Kayden Mikie Curry Watts

By Staff Report

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, June 17, 2021

Kayden Mikie Curry Watts

June 11, 2021

But Jesus said, suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me:  for of such is the kingdom of heaven.  Matthew 19:14 KJV

Kayden Mikie Curry Watts passed into the arms of Jesus peacefully at his home on the evening of June 11, 2021, at the age of 4 years old surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services for Kayden will be Monday June 21,2021 at  Hart’s Chapel Baptist Church, Rev. George Tillman is Pastor. Services will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Kayden and his twin brother Jayden were born September 9, 2016.

Kayden, before the age of two, was diagnosed with Megablastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He bravely endured several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatments at Ochsner’s Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA until his body could no longer handle them.

He is lovingly remembered forever by his mother, Keondria Watts; his father, Tommie Curry; fraternal twin brother, Jayden Watts; maternal grandparents: Johnny and Porschae Watts; paternal grandparents, Henry and Tereasa Raine; aunts, Kadijah and Kalerria Watts, Yamajah Curry and Ashantee Raine; uncles, Jortin Raine and Cmosio Curry; other relatives and friends.

Interment will be the New Palestine Cemetery

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.

Pearl Elizabeth Evans

