Judy Ann Lee

May 28, 2021

Funeral Services for Judy Ann Lee, age 73, of Poplarville, MS, who passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Derby Place Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home and again on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Derby Place Missionary Baptist Church.

Burial will be in McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. Roger Miller will officiate the service.