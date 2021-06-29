Judge sentences Chesterfield man for sex trafficking

ST. LOUIS – United States District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced Jeremy Rogers, 45, of Chesterfield, Missouri, to 10 years imprisonment on today’s date. Rogers pleaded guilty, in February, to one count of sex trafficking of a child.

Rogers, in the summer of 2019, contacted the child victim, via a social media application, utilizing an alias. By utilizing the alias, Rogers was able to hide his status as a registered sex offender. During the course of their communications, Rogers was made aware of the victim’s age. In July of 2019, Rogers persuaded the victim to meet him. Rogers drove the victim to his residence in Chesterfield where he subjected her to various sexual acts including sexual intercourse.

Prior to sentencing and by way of an impact statement, the child victim told the Court the following: “What happened has greatly hurt the way I value and view myself. It has caused anxiety and great emotional distress. I feel if he had not been caught, he definitely would have attempted this with some other innocent and naive person who doesn’t know any better.” The victim also stated, “He clearly had no regard for my age, or level of comfort. It will most likely be a very long while, if ever, before I gain complete closure, but knowing that this man will not be able to do this to anybody else will greatly help to give me peace of mind.”

On October 9, 2018, in an unrelated state case, Rogers pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court of Boone County, Missouri, to the felony offense of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in violation of Section 573.023, RSMo; after which, Rogers was sentenced to eight years of imprisonment. The execution of that sentence was suspended. Rogers was placed on five years of probation. Due to this state conviction, Rogers was required to register as a sex offender under federal law and the laws of the state of Missouri.

The above sex trafficking of a child case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is handling the case.