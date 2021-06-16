expand
Ad Spot

June 17, 2021

Charles Abbot, a member of the Pophill Hunting Club, asked the Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees to rebid a hunting lease his hunting club did not submit a bid for. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Hunting club loses out on rebid process, asks for rebid

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 9:55 am Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Poplarville School District’s Board of Trustees was asked to give special privileges to a hunting club that did not turn in a bid before the deadline during Monday’s meeting.

Before consideration of 16th section land matters during that meeting, Charles Abbott, an attorney with a firm in New Orleans, addressed the Board about a hunting lease for the Pophill Hunting Club. He began his presentation by asking for extra three to four minutes over the usual five minutes to make his case.

Abbott said that the hunting club has held the lease on a parcel of land, identified as Section 16-2S16W, for the past 15 years, and has paid more than the minimal cost to do so. In addition, members of the club have invested time and money in maintain the property, Abbott said.

Members of the club missed out on being able to submit a bid on that lease due to an error in the mail. Abbott said correspondence concerning the rebidding process was sent to his father’s home, which is received at a neighbor’s house due to his home’s distance from the main road.

Abbott said when his father checked the mail on May 22, he found a letter from the school district dated April 19, and the week of May 17, both of which were received after the bidding process had ended on May 10. Abbott said that when his father contacted the superintendent’s office, he was informed that the staff also attempted to contact him via phone the day of the deadline, but did not leave a voicemail.

Abbott added that the call was made about an hour before the deadline.

He said he was informed a public notice ran in the Poplarville Democrat prior to bids being due. According to previous edition of the Democrat, that public notice ran on April 22 and 29.

Abbott said that on May 10, a single bid was made on the property for the minimal bid and came from whom he said was the father of school district employees. He added that his hunting club was willing to continue to pay $1,600 more than the minimum, equating to an extra $8,355 in revenue over the five year lease period. He asked the Board to consider rebidding the lease.

He asked why a minimum bid would be placed on the property unless they had prior knowledge that a bid was not placed by the existing bid holders.

“I don’t like creating conspiracies… but something does not pass the smell test,” Abbott said.

Later in the meeting, board attorney Jim Keith asked if Abbott was accusing someone in the district of providing confidential information, and if he had any proof. Abbott backed down from the accusation saying it only feels that way, but he has no proof to back it up.

According to state law, if the existing lease holder places a bid but it is not the highest bid, the school district is legally obligated to give the current lease holder an opportunity to match the highest bid to retain the lease.

Superintendent Konya Miller said that the Board opened a bid on that property last month, which was for $4,830 from Clint Parker.

During Monday’s meeting, the Board went into executive session to discuss the matter brought by Abbott, but after executive session made no motion.

After that, the Board approved three leases, one from Parker for the hunting lease in question, another from Kirk Saucier for $5,324 for a lease for 507 acres located at section 16-1-17, and a third from Slade Sanders for a 647 acre parcel located at section 16-3-14 for $6,670.

Current lease holders for the last two bids will be contacted to see if they want to match the highest bid.

More News

Mississippi man arrested for sale of fentanyl

Pearl Elizabeth Evans

Kayden Mikie Curry Watts

Ole Miss 2022 ITA draft results:

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Mississippi man arrested for sale of fentanyl

News

USM Veterans Program Earns No. 3 National Ranking by Prestigious Publication

News

City of Picayune to offer sandbags tomorrow, June 18, 2021

News

Two people injured in shooting that occurred on June 12, investigators working to identify suspects

News

Today is June 17, 2021

News

Hattiesburg Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Offense

News

PRCC offering Computer Coding Technology program this fall

News

A Resource Analyst Make the Impossible, Possible at Stennis Space Center

News

Konya Miller recognized before retiring in July

News

Out-going Board of Aldermen hold last meeting

News

Biloxi PD working fatal collision on I-10

News

Hunting club loses out on rebid process, asks for rebid

News

Officers work two chases and one statutory rape case

News

Bogalusa man dies in collision in Hancock County

News

Today is June 16, 2021

News

Today is June 15, 2021

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate