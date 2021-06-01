expand
June 1, 2021

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

By Special to the Item

Published 1:58 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

My name is Terrilyn L. Griffith, and I am the Democratic candidate for City Council Precinct 2.

My background and vast knowledge as an Administrator and facilitator in Business Development and Healthcare uniquely qualify me as a leader for Picayune’s Precinct 2. My years of experience will help to bring change and improve the quality of life for all of Picayune’s residents.

As a native of Picayune, I am a wife, mother of four and grandmother of three. I have a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and am currently completing my Master’s in Public Health. I am actively involved in several organizations including several leadership roles in my church, Pilgrim Bound Missionary Baptist Church.

My platform, “Focused on OUR Future” will be utilized to develop strategic plans that mobilize the community in addressing homelessness, emergency housing, better employment opportunities for our young adults, completing needed infrastructure within the city, upgrading our parks and recreational facilities, and working closely with our Economic Development staff to attract and maintain viable businesses.

