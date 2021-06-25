expand
Ad Spot

June 26, 2021

God Gives Perfect Peace

By Special to the Item

Published 11:21 am Friday, June 25, 2021

By Erlene Smith

Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.  Philippians 4:6-7 (NKJV).

Many things clamor for our attention these days. We try to measure up to the expectations of others. Having a family demands responsibilities and obligations that we must meet in order for life to flow smoothly and in harmony.

Trying to balance our time and activities to accommodate family, community, and society can be overwhelming. Sometimes we may feel so exhausted that we are ready to give up. Letting our lives become too busy and over-extending our energy on unsolved issues can make us anxious and worried during our days and can cause many sleepless nights. At this point, we need to let God help us set priorities and help us to know what is most important.

Jesus can speak peace to us. In John 14:27 He says: Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.(KJV) To receive this peace, we have to open our hearts and minds and invite Jesus to come in saying, “Lord Jesus, I know You are still in control of everything. In faith, I give You my problems. Show me the way.”

Isaiah tells us: Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee. Isaiah 26:3 (KJV).

Prayer: Thank You, Lord, that we are not left alone to solve our problems. Help us to feel Your presence every moment of every day and experience Your perfect peace.

More News

Pearl River’s Dalton Cummins earns NJCAA Gold Glove honor

Bacon and Eggs

God Gives Perfect Peace

Citywide worship event scheduled

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Citywide worship event scheduled

News

Picayune Schools enter agreement with Mississippi Power Company

News

Supervisors approve seeking out more grant funding

News

Today is June 25, 2021

News

USDA Extends Eviction Moratorium to July 31, 2021

News

USDA Extends Foreclosure Moratorium to July 31, 2021

News

MSU Extension, MAFES partner to host ag tech course

News

City Park Announces Carousel Gardens Amusement Park Reopening and 3rd of July Celebration: A Weekend of Celebrations

News

U.S. DOT Renews Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee

News

Today is June 24, 2021

News

Alien Pleads Guilty to Attempting to Bribe a Federal Officer

News

Fulton Missouri Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

News

Hattiesburg Man Sentenced to Over 4 Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute

News

Wicker to Host Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Mississippi Gulf Coast Friday

News

Jones County Felon Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Possessing Multiple Firearms

News

Coos Bay Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sexually Exploiting a 3-Year-Old Child

News

Honor chair dedicated at Biloxi PD

News

Agency heads thank Supervisors for continued support

News

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot grows to $475,000

News

MBI asks for assistance in locating missing Jefferson Davis County man

News

Today is June 23, 2021

News

Audit shows overwhelmed unemployment agency, other issues

News

MCPP & Pelican Institute Release Detailed Report on Broadband Access

News

Hancock Whitney Fundraiser for Mississippi Aquarium Returns Oct. 1 as ‘Sea of Stars’