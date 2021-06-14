GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

COVID-19 Vaccinations Also Provided During Event

MOBILE, Ala. – The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System’s (GCVHCS) Mobile Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC)is scheduled to host a food distribution event June 16 from 10 a.m. through noon at the Mobile CBOC in Mobile, Alabama.

Additionally, GCVHCS nursing staff will provide COVID-19 vaccinations during the event to eligible beneficiaries desiring one.

The food distribution is designed to provide assistance to Veterans and their families.

A limited number of goods will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

The event is scheduled as a contactless drive-through function, with GCVHCS employees volunteering to distribute pre-loaded bags to Veterans, caregivers and other eligible individuals who will not have to leave their vehicles.

Veterans and caregivers will be required to show proof of identification – a Department of Veterans Affairs or retired military identification card – to GCVHCS employees during the event to receive a box of goods.

Distributed goods will primarily be donated by Feeding the Gulf Coast, a Feeding America regional member. GCVHCS Volunteer Services continually accepts donations of non-perishable items, however, for the more than 700 homeless and at-risk Veterans along the Gulf Coast.

Community members interested in donating goods to the GCVHCS are encouraged to contact the organization’s Voluntary Services at 228-523-5763.

The Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center, along with the Mobile, Pensacola, Eglin and Panama City VA Clinics are all part of the GCVHCS, which is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi, and provides a variety of medical outpatient services to more than 77,000 Veterans.