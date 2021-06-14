Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Vincent Dzierwinski, a/k/a “King Vice,” was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya W. Zobel to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On March 4, 2021, Dzierwinski pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO conspiracy.

As detailed in court filings, the Latin Kings carry disputes and related gang violence into jails and prisons where Latin Kings members are incarcerated. Dzierwinski participated in three violent incidents in Massachusetts Department of Correction facilities from 2016 through 2019, while he was incarcerated on various state court sentences. These incidents involved participating in beatings and multiple incidents where victims were stabbed by other Latin Kings members. Following Dzierwinski’s release from his state court sentences, he has been held in federal custody.

The Latin Kings are a violent criminal enterprise comprised of thousands of members across the United States. The Latin Kings adhere to a national manifesto, employ an internal judiciary and use a sophisticated system of communication to maintain the hierarchy of the organization. As alleged in court documents, the gang uses drug distribution to generate revenue, and engages in violence against witnesses and rival gangs to further its influence and to protect its turf.

In December 2019, a federal grand jury returned an indictment alleging racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy and firearms charges against 62 leaders, members and associates of the Latin Kings. Dzierwinski is the 29th defendant to be sentenced in the case.

Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; Commissioner Carol Mici of the Massachusetts Department of Correction; and New Bedford Police Chief Joseph C. Cordeiro made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was also provided by the FBI North Shore Gang Task Force and the Bristol County and Suffolk County District Attorney’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Philip A. Mallard and Lauren Graber of Mendell’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.