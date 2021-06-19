Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

Jackson, Miss. – A former Jackson Public School band volunteer and bus driver pleaded guilty today to producing child pornography, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Michelle Sutphin of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court documents, Jerrell Lea’Shun Jackson, 34, of Ridgeland, Mississippi, video recorded himself engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor females beginning in 2017 and continuing through 2018 at his apartment in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

Jackson pleaded guilty today to three counts of producing child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 30, 2021, and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.