June 3, 2021

Douglas Otho Landry

By Special to the Item

Published 2:12 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021

Douglas Otho Landry

June 1, 2021

Douglas Otho Landry of Carriere, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the age of 75, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.

Douglas was a lifelong resident of Carriere and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, and riding horses.

He is survived by his wife of seventeen years, Shirleen Landry; sons, Matthew Dietsch, and Andrew Walters; daughters, Allison Sorjonen, Mandi Blackburn, Lindsay Dietsch, Hannah Dietsch, Natasha Smith, and Jessica Woods; brother, Grady Landry (Ann); grandchildren, Carson Champagne, Landrie Blackburn, Foster Blackburn, Blaze Brown, Courtney Frederick, Zachary Ware, Zoe Ware, Evan Carr, Kaylee Carr, and Lawson Smith; great-grandchildren, Jade Beech.   

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Landry and Rosie Burge Landry.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Monday June 7, 2021, at Picayune Funeral Home. Service at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Bro. Christopher Smith at Picayune Funeral Home Chapel. Followed by Interment to Millcreek Cemetery #3.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.

