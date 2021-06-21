expand
Ad Spot

June 22, 2021

Doug Nikhazy Unanimous First Team All-American After ABCA Selection

By Special to the Item

Published 3:39 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

Nikhazy Becomes Third Unanimous First Team All-American in Ole Miss Baseball History

GREENSBORO, N.C. – It’s unanimous: Doug Nikhazy is a First Team All-American. Nikhazy added his fourth First Team All-America honor, earning top billing from ABCA/Rawlings, as announced by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Having earned First Team honors from all four publications recognized by the NCAA—Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA and now ABCA—Nikhazy is officially a unanimous All-American. He joins Drew Pomeranz (2010) and Alex Yarbrough (2012) as the only three Rebels to earn First Team nods from all four publications.

Also named an All-American in 2020 by Collegiate Baseball, Nikhazy is just the fourth player and first pure pitcher to earn two-time All-America status in program history.

The junior out of Windermere, Florida, earned his program-record 12th win of the season in last Saturday’s Super Regional win at No. 5 Arizona. He struck out 10 in the victory, his eighth 10-strikeout performance of the season, to give him 142 on the year. The final outing pushed Nikhazy past Will Kline (134 in 2007) and Drew Pomeranz (139 in 2010) to second on the Rebels’ single-season strikeout chart, behind only Lance Lynn’s 146 strikeout effort in 2007.

The first major highlight of Nikhazy’s junior campaign came in the form of a complete-game, one-hit shutout in front of the largest on-campus crowd in college baseball this season at in-state rival Mississippi State.

The second came in the NCAA Oxford Regional against Florida State, where Nikhazy tied a program record with 16 strikeouts in a 4-3 Rebel victory.

More News

William Robert “Billy” Cooper

Ruth Meril Ratcliff Coleman

Soccer’s Hiskey Elevated to Assistant Head Coach

Pearl River, USM kicker set to be enshrined in Hall of Fame

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

GCVHCS to Host Drive-Thru Baby Shower Events

News

Today is June 22, 2021

News

FAA, Department of the Air Force Sign Commercial Space Agreement

News

Pearl River County man arrested in Arizona for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

News

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival returns to downtown Poplarville

News

PRCC offers annual Summer Bridge-to-College program

News

Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce set to hold second Leadership Program, applications being accepted now

News

USDA announces cotton sign-up

News

Southern Miss student selected to management of Glimmerglass Festival

News

Today is June 21, 2021

News

CNN Names Commencement Speech at Mississippi’s Belhaven University Greatest of All Time

News

New mobile app enables USM nursing students to perform clinical tasks

News

Stay safe at rail crossings

News

A new art exhibit has opened up in Brookhaven, MS, and it’s all about the Blues

News

Mississippi Main Street announces 2021 award winners, Picayune Main Street Inc. brings home award

News

Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced a conviction and two sentencings in child exploitation cases in Warren, Rankin, and Hancock Counties.

News

LSU Manship School Professor Jinx Coleman Broussard Recognized Nationally for Long Record of Media History Excellence

News

Pennsylvania Man Arrested for Assault on Law Enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

News

Today is June 20, 2021

News

Grand Island Husband And Wife Plead Guilty For Their Roles In Bank Robbery Committed By Their Son

News

Poultry Processing Plant Manager Pleads Guilty to Harboring Illegal Alien

News

Extension can test soil for carbon content

News

Former Jackson Public School Band Volunteer Pleads Guilty to Producing Child Pornography

News

PRC students have access to vaccine in upcoming events