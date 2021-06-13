expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Distinguished Young Women hosts virtual program with an in-person twist

By Special to the Item

Published 1:22 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

 

Nationwide scholarship program will award over $130k in cash scholarships to participants

 

Mobile, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women will celebrate their 64th annual National Finals virtually with three nights of FREE streamed showcases on June 24, 25 and 26 at 7pm CST. The Distinguished Young Women Class of 2021 will compete in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression through a combination of pre-recorded videos and live- recorded video conference calls. The decision to host virtually was made after polling the participants and assessing all health-safety protocols amidst the ongoing global health crisis.

 

Over the course of the three nights, the program will award over $130,000 in cash scholarships to participants. The 50 state representatives will be completing all areas of competition safely from home and the broadcasts will be compiled from their virtual submissions. One in-person festivity is set for the final night of competition. The program will host a special viewing party for their volunteers and supporters on Saturday, June 26 at 7pm at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, where the competition typically occurs.

 

Elif Ozyurekoglu, Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020, will host the two preliminary showcases solo and be joined by program alumna and television personality Amy Goodman to host the live broadcast of the National Finals in Mobile, Ala.

Ozyurekoglu will be performing multiple live talent pieces at the in-person celebration. The Kentucky native was selected as the national representative during the first-ever virtual national finals, which was hosted in June of 2020. She is originally from Louisville, Ky. and is currently a freshman student at Columbia University.

 

To watch the free, three-night National Finals event, visit DYWNationalFinals.com to watch the showcases. The streaming will begin live at 7pm CST each night and can be viewed on any device with an Internet connection.

 

For more information on Distinguished Young Women or to set up an interview with Elif, please contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at Tara@DistinguishedYW.org.

 

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

 

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.

 

More News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

News

Summer flowers for Southern gardens

News

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner

News

NIFA Awards Over $19M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault with deadly weapon

News

GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

News

Today is June 14, 2021

News

Five Individuals, Including Current and Former JetBlue Employees, Charged with Covid-19 Related Fraud

News

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

News

Chief Operating Officer of network security company charged with cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center

News

Thirty-Six Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In International Thai Sex Trafficking Organization

News

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

News

Ready, Set, Grow! Plants for Hummingbirds

News

Armed Carjacker Who Fled to Mississippi Enters Guilty Plea

News

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas