Distinguished Young Women hosts virtual program with an in-person twist

Nationwide scholarship program will award over $130k in cash scholarships to participants

Mobile, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women will celebrate their 64th annual National Finals virtually with three nights of FREE streamed showcases on June 24, 25 and 26 at 7pm CST. The Distinguished Young Women Class of 2021 will compete in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression through a combination of pre-recorded videos and live- recorded video conference calls. The decision to host virtually was made after polling the participants and assessing all health-safety protocols amidst the ongoing global health crisis.

Over the course of the three nights, the program will award over $130,000 in cash scholarships to participants. The 50 state representatives will be completing all areas of competition safely from home and the broadcasts will be compiled from their virtual submissions. One in-person festivity is set for the final night of competition. The program will host a special viewing party for their volunteers and supporters on Saturday, June 26 at 7pm at the Mobile Civic Center Theater, where the competition typically occurs.

Elif Ozyurekoglu, Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2020, will host the two preliminary showcases solo and be joined by program alumna and television personality Amy Goodman to host the live broadcast of the National Finals in Mobile, Ala.

Ozyurekoglu will be performing multiple live talent pieces at the in-person celebration. The Kentucky native was selected as the national representative during the first-ever virtual national finals, which was hosted in June of 2020. She is originally from Louisville, Ky. and is currently a freshman student at Columbia University.

To watch the free, three-night National Finals event, visit DYWNationalFinals.com to watch the showcases. The streaming will begin live at 7pm CST each night and can be viewed on any device with an Internet connection.

For more information on Distinguished Young Women or to set up an interview with Elif, please contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at Tara@DistinguishedYW.org.

About Distinguished Young Women

Founded in 1958, Distinguished Young Women is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential. Our mission is to empower young women by providing over $1 billion in scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in our Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school. National sponsors include Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation, Mobile County, City of Mobile, Alabama Power Foundation, Shoe Station, Gant Travel Management, Wellington and Bonnie Coffeen, Regions Financial Corporation, Jostens and Alabama Media Group.

For more information about Distinguished Young Women, contact Tara Principe, National Headquarters Marketing and Communications Director, at 251-438-3621 or Tara@DistinguishedYW.org or visit www.DistinguishedYW.org.