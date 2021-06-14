Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

Dale Partners Architects P.A. is pleased to announce that Neil Polen, AIA, is now a Partner. Polen graduated from Mississippi State University in 2010 and joined Dale Partners in 2013. He gained his LEED GREEN Associate Certification in 2013 became a licensed Architect in the state of Mississippi in 2016.

Since being employed at Dale Partners, Polen has worked on many project teams and served as the project manager for significant projects in both the Jackson and Biloxi offices, including Community Bank projects, various casino and hospitality projects, as well as Laurel School District (his alma mater) and several multi-family housing projects.

“We are thrilled with Neil’s promotion to partner,” says Leigh Jaunsen, managing partner. “His project leadership skills, passion for architecture, and commitment to our community at large make him a tremendous asset to our team.”

Polen grew up in Laurel, Mississippi, and graduated from Laurel High School in 2003. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, Mississippi State University’s Building Construction Science Industry Advisory Board, “The Revelers” Carnival Organization, and he has served as the Design Committee Chair for Main Street Biloxi. Neil resides in Ocean Springs where he lives with his wife, Dani, and two beautiful daughters, Louise and Phoebe.

About Dale Partners Architects Dale Partners Architects P.A. is one of the largest full service architectural firms in Mississippi with offices in Jackson and Biloxi. Considered as leaders in their field for over 35 years, Dale Partners has worked on a wide variety of building types and earned over 90 design-related awards including a “Top Design Firm” distinction.