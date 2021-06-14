expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

By Special to the Item

Published 3:42 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

 

Dale Partners Architects P.A. is pleased to announce that Neil Polen, AIA, is now a Partner. Polen graduated from Mississippi State University in 2010 and joined Dale Partners in 2013. He gained his LEED GREEN Associate Certification in 2013 became a licensed Architect in the state of Mississippi in 2016.

Since being employed at Dale Partners, Polen has worked on many project teams and served as the project manager for significant projects in both the Jackson and Biloxi offices, including Community Bank projects, various casino and hospitality projects, as well as Laurel School District (his alma mater) and several multi-family housing projects.

“We are thrilled with Neil’s promotion to partner,” says Leigh Jaunsen, managing partner.  “His project leadership skills, passion for architecture, and commitment to our community at large make him a tremendous asset to our team.”

Polen grew up in Laurel, Mississippi, and graduated from Laurel High School in 2003. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects, Mississippi State University’s Building Construction Science Industry Advisory Board, “The Revelers” Carnival Organization, and he has served as the Design Committee Chair for Main Street Biloxi. Neil resides in Ocean Springs where he lives with his wife, Dani, and two beautiful daughters, Louise and Phoebe.

 

About Dale Partners Architects Dale Partners Architects P.A. is one of the largest full service architectural firms in Mississippi with offices in Jackson and Biloxi. Considered as leaders in their field for over 35 years, Dale Partners has worked on a wide variety of building types and earned over 90 design-related awards including a “Top Design Firm” distinction.

More News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

News

Summer flowers for Southern gardens

News

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner

News

NIFA Awards Over $19M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault with deadly weapon

News

GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

News

Today is June 14, 2021

News

Five Individuals, Including Current and Former JetBlue Employees, Charged with Covid-19 Related Fraud

News

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

News

Chief Operating Officer of network security company charged with cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center

News

Thirty-Six Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In International Thai Sex Trafficking Organization

News

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

News

Ready, Set, Grow! Plants for Hummingbirds

News

Armed Carjacker Who Fled to Mississippi Enters Guilty Plea

News

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas