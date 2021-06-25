expand
June 26, 2021

Citywide worship event scheduled

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 11:19 am Friday, June 25, 2021

A citywide worship service will take place Saturday afternoon at Crosby Commons in Picayune.

The event, called Worship in the Park, will start at 4 p.m. and is expected to last until 8 p.m.

Event organizer Vinner Scott said the free event is being held as a way to entice a diverse group of residents to gather and worship together. She said the annual event will feature a number of gospel singers, including Keyla Richardson and Bailey Hinton.

Food vendors will be on hand.

For more information about the event, call Scott at 504-513-9329 or Domick Hart at 601-215-4840.

