City Park Announces Carousel Gardens Amusement Park Reopening and 3rd of July Celebration: A Weekend of Celebrations

NEW ORLEANS – (June 23, 2021) – New Orleans City Park announces a weekend of celebrations on July 2nd and 3rd, featuring the reopening of the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, a salute to first responders and a spirited gathering of members of our community for an early Fourth of July celebration featuring a free musical performance and fireworks.

Reopening events include:

July 2, 2021 – Carousel Gardens Amusement Park open to first responders from 11 am – 6 pm.

July 3, 2021 – Carousel Gardens Amusement Park reopens to the public from 11 am – 6 pm.

July 3, 2021 – 3rd of July Celebration presented by Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn from 5:00 pm – 9:30 pm.

First responders will exclusively experience the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park a day early, free of charge, where the Park will thank them for their heroic efforts this past year. First responders must register in advance and admission will be limited. The Amusement Park officially opens to the public on Saturday, July 3.

For more information on ticket pricing and season passes, visit the website. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase admission tickets in advance.

“Reopening the beloved Carousel Gardens Amusement Park is a great testament to the work of our team and the support of our community,” said Cara Lambright, City Park CEO. “We are looking forward to thanking our first responders with early access to the Amusement Park and we can’t wait to welcome back visitors of all ages who have missed the rides tremendously over the past year.”

Alongside the reopening of the Amusement Park, City Park welcomes the return of its annual 3rd of July Independence Day Celebration presented by the Oscar J. Tolmas Charitable Trust, following the 2020 cancellation. The event will take place on the Goldring/Woldenberg Great Lawn, complete with food trucks, fireworks, a performance by the Marine Forces Reserve Band and the National Anthem sung by Robin Barnes. This free community event will bring people together from across the region.

“We are coming out of a hard year and this event is a special show of unity as a state, and pride for our country, as Louisianians are proving once again our resilience and strength together,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early with chairs, blankets and picnics, while donning their red, white and blue.

To read more about the 3rd of July celebrations, visit the website.

City Park is continuing to hire passionate individuals who care about the New Orleans Community. City Park has a range of full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions open, which start at $11.19 an hour, and are necessary to resume normal operations. To see all available positions and to apply online, visit the website.