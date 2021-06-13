expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas

By Special to the Item

Published 1:30 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

GREAT FALLS – A Canadian truck driver admitted to a drug trafficking crime today after U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found 211 pounds of cocaine in a trailer load of load of bananas during an inspection as the driver was attempting to enter Canada, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Gurpal Singh Gill, 39, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine as charged in a superseding information. Gill faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris set sentencing for Sept. 30. Gill was detained pending further proceedings.

In court documents filed in the case, the government alleged that on Jan. 30, CBP officers at the Sweetgrass Port of Entry, in Toole County, were targeting commercial drivers destined for Canada from the United States. At about 8 p.m., officers observed a freightliner semi-truck with Alberta license plates traveling north on Interstate 15 at the Sweetgrass Port of Entry. Officers identified Gill as the driver and sole occupant of the semi-truck. Upon initial inspection, officers learned Gill was transporting a load of fresh bananas from California to Calgary. However, a missing rear seal on the truck’s trailer led to a secondary inspection. Officers observed seven unmarked boxes sitting on top of bananas in the back of the trailer. The unmarked boxes were a different color and size from the boxes of bananas. Officers opened the boxes and found a white powdery substance that appeared to be cocaine. An analysis by the Drug Enforcement Administration determined the packages contained about 211 pounds of cocaine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Betley is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

More News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

News

Summer flowers for Southern gardens

News

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner

News

NIFA Awards Over $19M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault with deadly weapon

News

GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

News

Today is June 14, 2021

News

Five Individuals, Including Current and Former JetBlue Employees, Charged with Covid-19 Related Fraud

News

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

News

Chief Operating Officer of network security company charged with cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center

News

Thirty-Six Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In International Thai Sex Trafficking Organization

News

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

News

Ready, Set, Grow! Plants for Hummingbirds

News

Armed Carjacker Who Fled to Mississippi Enters Guilty Plea

News

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas