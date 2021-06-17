expand
June 17, 2021

Stockstill

Brenda Kaye Spiers Stockstill

By Special to the Item

Published 9:24 am Thursday, June 17, 2021

“Let not your heart be troubled: you believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there you may be also.” John 14:1-3

Brenda went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2021. She was born on October 13, 1939, in McNeill, MS. Brenda had a keen wit, enjoyed writing, and most of all loved spending time with her family. Brenda retired from Gulfport Public Schools, and was a faithful member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Gulfport and Unity Baptist Church in Picayune.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Doris Spiers, her twin sister, Linda (R.T.) Harberson, her sister, Barbara (Tommy) Spiers, and her brother, Jerry (Willie Mae) Spiers.

In 2002, Allen Lavern Stockstill, her husband of 45 years, went to be with the Lord. She is survived by their children, Dr. Angela (Stephen) Bryant, Belinda (Ben) Fleming, Miki (Bob) Boyd, and Jeffrey (Maria) Stockstill. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jack Stockstill of 17 years with the added blessing of his four children, Marcia Miller, Arno (Cindy) Stockstill, Bobby Stockstill, and Michele’ (Stan) McCay. She is also survived by 11 step grandchildren and 23 step great-grandchildren.

A Service of Celebration and Remembrance of Brenda’s life will be held on Saturday, June 19 at Unity Baptist Church in Picayune. There will be a public visitation at 10:00 with the service at 11:00.

Brenda’s grandson, Brad Fleming, and Reverend R.T. Buckley will officiate.

Interment will be at the McNeill Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://act.alz.org/.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

