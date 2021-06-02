expand
Ad Spot

June 2, 2021

City Councilor Larry Breland listens to city department heads cover a variety of topics during Tuesday’s meeting. Photo by Jeremy Pittari

Breland asks why his request was not competed

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, June 2, 2021

City Councilor Larry Breland started Tuesday’s meeting with questions concerning why his request made at the previous Council meeting had not taken place, a discussion that lasted more than 20 minutes.

During the previous meeting, held on May 18, Breland requested that a court document, specifically Circuit Court document 242 from the court case entitled City of Picayune, a Mississippi Municipal Corporation vs Landry Lewis Germany Architects, P.A. F/K/A Landry and Lewis Architects,  P.A.: Endurance American Insurance Company; and John Does 1-5, filed in Pearl River County’s Circuit Court, be added to the minutes.

The document outlines the details as to why a mistrial was declared in that case, which was in part was due to the fact that Breland’s son was on a jury hearing evidence in the suit. That suit was filed by the city against the architectural firm, who oversaw the addition to City Hall. Shortly after it was completed,  flooding occurred. One other reason for the mistrial included there being less than 12 jurors on the jury after the alternate was released from the jury earlier in the trial.  A portion of document 242 states, “The Court met in chambers with all counsel and the juror, and questioned the juror. The Court finds the juror did not purposely fail to inform the court of that relationship. However, had this relationship been disclosed during voir dire, the Court would have, on its own motion, excused the juror for cause.”

City Clerk Amber Hinton said the document was not included in the packet due to length but would be part of the official minutes when completed.

Breland said that when he noticed the document was not part of the packet, he wrote a letter that he requested be included in Tuesday’s packet, which was also not included.

Hinton apologized and said she misunderstood his request in relation to the letter. City attorney Nathan Farmer suggested the letter be included in Tuesday’s minutes.

A motion was approved to add or append the May 18 meeting’s minutes to ensure that document 242 be included in the minutes of the May 18 meeting, along with copies of his remarks made at that meeting and that his letter be added to Tuesday’s minutes.

The Council then moved on a routine matter to adopt an ordinance to impose utility sales tax. Hinton said the city already collects sales tax on the sale of water and sewer services, and this matter was just a formality since at times the city is audited on those tax collections.

On average the city receives between $6,000 to $8,000 in sales tax diversions from the state for the sale of water and sewer services.

More News

“Next To”

God’s Great Promises

C Spire ready for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

Mississippi office of Homeland Security offering grants

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

C Spire ready for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

News

Mississippi office of Homeland Security offering grants

News

AG Lynn Fitch continues to fight human trafficking in Mississippi

News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Madison Parish

News

Remembering former Picayune Police Chief Brenda Gail Smith

News

Breland asks why his request was not competed

News

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues Silver Alert for Jackson man

News

Today is June 2, 2021

News

Former newspaper publisher, public schools advocate named to State Board of Education by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann  

News

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

News

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

News

84 Wildcats named to Dean’s and President’s lists

News

Mississippi Highway Patrolman killed in the line of duty

News

Today is June 1, 2021

News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

News

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

News

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

News

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

News

M-Braves Record Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win on Saturday to Clinch Series

News

Slidell Memorial Hospital selects Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

News

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

Lifestyles

News

MDEQ Promotes National Dam Safety Awareness Day

News

Today is May 31, 2021