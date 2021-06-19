Bloods Gang Leader Convicted of Attempted Murder-in-Aid Of Racketeering and Other Violent Crimes

Following six weeks of trial, a federal jury in Central Islip today convicted Howard Davis, also known as “Mousey” and “Mr. Fedup,” a Bloods gang leader from Bellport, New York, on all 48 counts, including attempted murder in-aid-of racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, assault, robbery, distribution of controlled substances, obstruction of justice and brandishing and discharging firearms during the commission of these offenses. Davis faces up to life imprisonment when he is sentenced by United States District Judge Joan M. Azrack.

Mark J. Lesko, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York; Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent-in-Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New York (HSI); William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI); and Stuart J. Cameron, Acting Commissioner, Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD), announced the verdict.

“With today’s conviction, a jury of his peers has held Davis to account for his long and brutal reign of terror, consisting of standing orders to kill, the shooting of six victims, and the spread of poisonous crack cocaine and heroin in our communities,” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Lesko. “This Office and its law enforcement partners will continue their tireless efforts to eliminate the threats posed by violent defendants like Davis and dangerous street gangs like the Bloods.” stated Acting United States Attorney Lesko. Mr. Lesko extended his grateful appreciation to the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation and prosecution of Davis, including the FBI Long Island Gang Task Force and HSI Long Island Violent Gangs and Narcotics Unit.

“This infamous Bloods gang leader known as “Mousey” is convicted in federal court because of the unrelenting commitment of HSI’s Long Island Transnational Crime Task Force and our law enforcement partners to make our communities safer here on Long Island,” stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Fitzhugh. “Davis was arrested and charged with a litany of violent felony crimes for his barbarous actions, and now his conviction has made the Suffolk County neighborhoods he terrorized safer with one less gang leader calling the shots. Davis clearly lost this game of cat and mouse.”

“Mr. Davis and his fellow gang members are the type of criminals who wreck neighborhoods by dealing potentially lethal drugs. They terrorize communities by firing illegal guns without thinking about the innocent people they may hit. These are the criminals who belong behind bars, and our job as law enforcement is to stop their criminal behavior before their actions harm anyone else,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney.

“The conviction of Howard Davis highlights the outstanding results that can be achieved when local law enforcement works in tandem with our federal law enforcement partners,” stated SCPD Acting Commissioner Cameron. “His criminal activities endangered the residents of our county on a daily basis and his criminal activities know no bounds as he went as far as enticing the mother of his child to commit perjury for him. I would like to thank all of the law enforcement officers involved for their hard work to put this dangerous individual behind bars.”

As proven at trial, Davis was the leader of Long Island-based G-Shine Bloods set, a racketeering enterprise that engaged in multiple crimes of violence and narcotics trafficking. Davis directed a campaign of violence against his rivals, including issuing a standing order to kill certain individuals whenever and wherever they were found. In addition, Davis committed numerous shootings. During the trial, the government elicited details of the injuries suffered by more than six shooting victims at the hands of Davis and his G-Shine crew. Davis and his gang financed its activities through extensive narcotics trafficking. Over the course of the defendant’s narcotics trafficking conspiracy, he distributed large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, as well as quantities of fentanyl. The evidence also established that Davis possessed and used firearms to further his drug business and gang activities. Davis was also convicted of obstruction of justice for arranging for the mother of his child to testify falsely before a federal grand jury, resulting in the 2016 dismissal of a firearms charge.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. As part of the program, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and their local communities to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Long Island Criminal Division. Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher Caffarone, Mark Misorek and Monica Castro are in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendant :

HOWARD DAVIS (also known as “Mousey” and “Mr. Fedup”)

Age: 34

Bellport, New York