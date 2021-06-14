Births  from Highland Community Hospital, June 6 through June 9, 2021

Emily Brunet Gartman and Donald Christopher Gartman of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Dawn Gartman, born June 6, 2021.

Jennifer Lynn (Griffin) Karsolich and Christopher Michael Karsolich of Carriere announce the birth of their daughter, Colette Grace Karsolich, born June 7, 2021.

Summer Nichole King of Poplarville, announces the birth of her daughter, Ivy Adaka King, born June 3, 2021.

Ariel Anne (Spiers) Marchetta and Corey James Marchetta of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, Conrad Anthony Marchetta, born June 9, 2021.