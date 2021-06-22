Birth announcements from Highland Community Hospital

Kristie Hayes and Hoyt Hughes are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Rhylen Brielle Hughes on February 9, 2018.

Emily Brunet Gartman and Donald Christopher Gartman of Picayune announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Dawn Gartman, born June 6, 2021.

Jennifer Lynn (Griffin) Karsolich and Christopher Michael Karsolich of Carriere announce the birth of their daughter, Colette Grace Karsolich, born June 7, 2021.

Summer Nichole King of Poplarville, announces the birth of her daughter, Ivy Adaka King, born June 3, 2021.

Ariel Anne (Spiers) Marchetta and Corey James Marchetta of Carriere, announce the birth of their son, Conrad Anthony Marchetta, born June 9, 2021.

April Olivia Doyle and Warren Scott Doyle of Kiln, announce the birth of their daughter, Brynlee Kayla Rose Doyle, born June 14, 2021.

Ivorie Danielle Ladner and Xavier M Latigue of Poplarville, announce the birth of their daughter, Nimvé Imani Latigue, born June 20, 2021.

Sandya M. Talavera and Wendell D. Sanderson III of Picayune, announce the birth of their son, Wendell D. Sanderson IV, born June 21, 2021.