Biloxi PD investigating homicide of woman, man and infant

At approximately 0347, 6 Jun 21, Biloxi Police Department received a 911 call from the victim’s mother, who reported the victims estranged boyfriend was at her daughter’s house in the 2400 block of South Shore Dr. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim and her estranged boyfriend dead from apparent gunshot wounds. An infant was also found in the house, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. Two other juveniles who lived at the residence were able to flee the scene prior to officers’ arrival and are currently staying with other family members. The investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident is on-going.