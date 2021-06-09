expand
June 10, 2021

Moran

Biloxi PD asking for help in locating missing man

By Special to the Item

Published 3:52 pm Wednesday, June 9, 2021

The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26 Y/O Donovan Lance Moran. On 7 June 2021, at about 0900, Donovan walked away after a Doctor’s visit, at 715 Division St, and was last seen in the 200 Block of Magnolia St. by his mother. Donovan is reported to have non-life threatening medical issues, and is prone to angry outbursts. Donavan is described by a family member as Bi-Racial, 5’09 135 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a burgundy T-Shirt, blue jeans, and multi-colored shoes.

