June 3, 2021

Billy Ray Easley Sr.

By Special to the Item

Billy Ray Easley Sr., age 55 of Carriere, Mississippi passed away May 31, 2021.

He was a member of New Bethel Full Gospel Community Church. He worked as a Pilot Escort Driver for nine years and before that he worked for Walkers Collison for about seven years.

Billy is survived by his loving wife, Althea Easley of Carriere; children, Ashley (Jared) Barker of Slidell, Louisiana, Billy Easley Jr. (Britney) of Carriere, Mississippi, and Amber Archer (Matthew) of Picayune. He was survived by his stepchildren, Althea Brown (Don) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Genevieve AlJabi (Kail) of Carriere. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Don Thomas Brown, Arabella Brown, Bryce Brown, Jayden Barker, Elinna Brown, Annabella Barker, Jamie Barker, Lilah Archer, Hannah Archer, and Nala Easley (Dog). He was survived by his mother Lucille Easley; his brother Tim Easley, brother Mark Easley, sister Wanda George, and Sheila Freeman and many of extended family.    

He is preceded in death by: His father, Milton Leon Easley; his brother Dwight Kevin Easley, and nephew Gregory Mark Easley II.

Visitation will be held 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at New Bethel Full Gospel Community Church, followed by service. Graveside to follow at Toomer Cemetery 62292 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe, LA, next to his father and nephew.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.

