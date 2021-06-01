expand
June 1, 2021

Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

May 31, 2021

Funeral Services for Barbara Ella Burch Spiers Kennedy, age 82, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Turtleskin Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Scott Downes will officiate the service.

A native of Santa Rosa, MS, she was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Barbara was the sole supporter of her children in the 70’s.  She was a very hard worker who worked at various jobs and retired at the age of 65. Barbara loved the outdoors-fishing, shrimping, crabbing, gardening, flowers, and being at the river. She loved her family dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mose Burch and Emma Whitfield Burch; her two husbands, Arthur Spiers and Jack Kennedy; brother, Gladden Burch.

Left to cherish her memory are her companion, Roy Cornwell; daughter, Cindy Smith and her daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Tullier; son, James “Jimmy” (Brenda) Spiers and their children; Seth (Brittany) Spiers and their son; Blake (Whitney) Spiers and their two daughters; Laura Spiers; stepchildren, Scottie (Janet) Kennedy, their children and grandchildren, Shelia Kennedy, her children and grandchildren; brother, Claude Burch; numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

The family would like to extend special thanks to the Solace Hospice, St. Anne Hospital, Ochsner Hospital and Angel Wings Sitting Service.

Barbara Kennedy

