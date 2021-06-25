expand
June 26, 2021

Bacon and Eggs

By Special to the Item

Published 11:22 am Friday, June 25, 2021

By Shannon Marshall

A chicken and a pig came walking by a grocery store and there is this sign hanging in the window that said, “bacon and eggs are needed”. The chicken looks at the pig and says, “I will give them the eggs if you give them the bacon.” Pig says, “no way.”  Chicken asks, “why, what’s the problem.” Pig says, “for you it’s a contribution, for me it is total surrender.”  We are ok with giving God a little something, but we have a hard time completely surrendering to Him.

The Psalmist wrote, “ Blessed is the person who walks in fear of the Lord.” (Psalm 128: 1).  Psalm 128 gives us the profile of a blessed person, specifically a blessed man. He says, if you walk in fear of the Lord, and not just merely talk in fear of God, then you have opened up the reservoir of blessings that God has for you.

What does it mean to fear God? Well, it has two concepts. One concept is dread or be afraid of. The other is reverence, awe, respect, importance, or to hold in high esteem. The two concepts must be joined together. Then fear of God means to take God seriously. Not treating God like a spare tire. A spare tire is there if you need it, but when not needed you keep it in the trunk until it is time to use it. Take God seriously. If you do, the Psalmist said you will be blessed. Your work will be blessed, your happiness will be blessed, and your future will be blessed. “When you eat the labor of your hands, you shall be happy, and it shall be well with you.” (vs. 2)

The profile of a blessed person in Psalm 128 gives three portraits of the blessed areas of that person’s life. The portrait of a blessed faith, the portrait of a blessed family, and the portrait of a blessed future. Take God seriously and see the blessings.

