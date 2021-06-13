expand
June 14, 2021

Arrest reports collected on June 10, 2021

By Staff Report

Published 1:18 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

Angel D. Ceballos, 31, 1107 Merrydale Dr.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 3, for touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Jennifer Beth Coon, 49, 12033 County Rd. 41, Harford, Ala.; arrested June 3, for domestic violence.

Bruce Leon Emery, 33, 318 Clark St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 3, for trespassing.

Janeau Lavella Jones, 65, 61 Pea Ridge Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 3 for shoplifting.

Joseph Davidson Loveless, 28, 245 Beaverwood Apt. B; arrrested June 3, for domestic violence.

Robert Lee Shanklin, 69, 21 Sue Pete Rd., Lumberton; arrested by PRCSO on June 3, for domestic violence.

Chad Devin Craft, 43, 124 Aladdin Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 4, for DUI.

Barron Diante Crawford, 26, 27 Sunny Acres Rd., Carriere; arrested June 4, for possession of marijuana.

Auston Ray Emmons, 29, Broadway Circle; arrested by PRCSO on June 3 for court order.

Kimberly M. Gill, 46, 1013 River Rd.; arrested June 3, for shoplifting and controlled substance violation.

Steven Alex Ladner, 30, 1350 Restertown Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 4, for contempt of court.

Destine Marie Nores, 23, 27540 Brownsvillage Rd., Slidell, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 4, for possession of marijuana and sale transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Nicole Michelle Wilson, 42, 2115 A. East Canal St.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 4, for possession of marijuana and controlled substance violation.

Austin J. Eisler, 21, 2814 Hickman Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on June 5, for DUI.

Christopher Donovan Gray, 31, 1018 Clover Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on June 5, for contempt of court.

Hailey L. Spiers, 19, 123 Hidden Oaks Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Alexander Sumrall, 25, 338 Liberty Rd.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 5, for no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

John Paul Weber, 26, 124 Washington St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 5, for possession of a controlled substance.

Tracey Louise White, 40, 28 Broadridge Dr., Carriere; arrested by Picayune PD on June 5 for two counts of possession of paraphernalia.

Ethan Joseph Ellison, 18, 3204 Veronica Dr., Chalmette, La.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 6, for reckless driving, improper lane passing and fleeing or eluding law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

Sterling Clint Emery, 34, 318 Clark St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for credit card fraud.

Keith Cody Hill, 34, 201 South Monroe St.; arrested on June 6, for controlled substance violation, two counts of contempt of court and DUI.

John Patrick Horn, 34, 614 Birdie Circle; arrested by Picayune PD on June 6, for two counts of contempt of court.

Jacob Lee Smith, 32, 774 Savannah Millard Rd., Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for domestic violence.

Jeffery Scott Smith, 50, 28 Earl Lane; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for trespassing.

Wayne Thomas Wadel, 35, 6098 Kiowa St., Kiln; arrested by PRCSO on June 6, for expired tag, no insurance, improper lane passing , careless driving and driving while license suspended.

Christopher Dale Frierson, 41, 61 Parkside Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.

Eric Graffagnini, 23, 567 Connie Hariel Rd., Perkinston; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for two foreign fugitive warrants.

Daryl Dewayne Jenkins, 37, 7487 E. Cypress Lakes Dr.; arrested by MDOC on June 7, for probation violation.

Angelina Louise Jones, 27, 302 Old Creek Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 7, for trespassing.

Corey Michael Reis, 29, 4551 Highway 443 N.; arrested by Picayune PD on June 7, for domestic violence.

Victoria Margaret Rodriguez, 23, 610 Severn Ave., Metairie, La.; arrested by PRCSO on June 7 for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Seaira Destiny Bush, 21, 6015 West Madison, Bay St. Louis; arrested by Picayune PD on June 8 for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Zachary Sweeden Dickerson, 41, 1604 7th Ave; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for looting.

Samuel Caleb Haas, 28, 1637 Highway 11 S.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for contempt of court.

Jhyrah Hall, 22, 1405 Lafayette Lane; arrested by Picayune PD on June 8, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Sean Undrea Lane, 45, 9846 Highway 11, Poplarville; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for domestic violence.

Thomas Lavigne, 51, 52 Preacher Powell Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for possession of paraphernalia.

Jaramie Edwin Manson, 44, 902 Third Ave.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8 for malicious mischief.

Christopher Daniel Miller, 45, 3117 Cooper Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for contempt of court.

Joseph Lee Stockstill, 37, 29162 Sheandoah Dr., Pass Christian; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for residential burglary.

Kristen Brooke Tatum, 27, 3385 Simpson Highway 148, Braxton, Miss.; arrested by MDOC on June 8 for probation violation.

Alex Shamar Travis, 24, 44 McNeill Steephollow Rd.; arrested by MHP on June 8, for possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, speeding on state highway and expired tag.

Cordia Goss Walters, 42, 593 F.Z. Goss Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for possession of paraphernalia.

Frank Sheroy Williams, 41, 130 Margaret St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 8, for foreign fugitive warrant.

Nellie Mae Biggs, 59, 217 Weems St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for armed robbery.

Peter Brown, 44, 109 Lilac Dr., Nicholson; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for DUI refused test, and contempt of court.

Bradley Matthew Burchett, 24, 1039 Ceasar Rd.; arrested by PRCSO on June 9 for DUI second.

Preston Nathaniel Martin, 35, 504 Old Highway 11, Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for sale, transfer or distribution of a controlled substance.

Jessie Allen Millis, 30, 30 Cypress Dr.; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for contempt of court.

Charles James Rohrbacker, 46, 33 Easy St.; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for contempt of court.

Blake Tyler Serpas, 26, 1135 Parkwood Circle; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for improper lane passing, failure to stop when signaled by law enforcement and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Thomas Brock Thompson, 34, 508 Goss Rd., Carriere; arrested by PRCSO on June 9, for controlled substance violation.

