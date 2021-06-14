expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

By Special to the Item

Published 3:46 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

GREAT FALLS – An Arizona man accused of coercing minor girls to send him sexually explicit images of themselves through the internet and of receiving child pornography pleaded guilty to charges today, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Joshua Dean Fish, 27, of Gilbert, Arizona, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and to receipt of child pornography. Fish faces a mandatory minimum 15 years to 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release on each sexual exploitation crime and a mandatory minimum five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to life of supervised release on the receipt of child pornography crime.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for Sept. 23. Chief Judge Morris continued Fish’s detention pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that in January 2020, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a report of online sexually explicit activity involving two children, who were under the age of 18. An investigation identified Fish as the person who was offering to pay for the sexually explicit images. Prior to mid-2018, Fish resided in Montana. The two child victims, one residing in Butte and another residing in Helena, reported that an online user promised monetary digital payments in exchange for nude images that would be sent through the internet. Both child victims sent Fish sexually explicit images of themselves.

The government further alleged that an investigation by Arizona law enforcement into a Cybertip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving sending and receiving child pornography through a social media application led to Fish. In June 2020, law enforcement searched Fish’s residence and interviewed him. Fish admitted he paid minor girls for nude images, which were sent to him online, and to possessing numerous hard drives containing child pornography. During an examination of digital devices seized during the search, law enforcement found hundreds of thousands of images and video files of child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Gilbert (Arizona) Police Department.

This case was initiated under the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood initiative, which was launched in 2006 to combat the proliferation of technology-facilitated crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children. Through a network of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and advocacy organizations, Project Safe Childhood attempts to protect children by investigating and prosecuting offenders involved in child sexual exploitation. It is implemented through partnerships including the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The ICAC Task Force Program was created to assist state and local law enforcement agencies by enhancing their investigative response to technology facilitated crimes against children.

More News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

News

Summer flowers for Southern gardens

News

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner

News

NIFA Awards Over $19M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault with deadly weapon

News

GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

News

Today is June 14, 2021

News

Five Individuals, Including Current and Former JetBlue Employees, Charged with Covid-19 Related Fraud

News

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

News

Chief Operating Officer of network security company charged with cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center

News

Thirty-Six Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In International Thai Sex Trafficking Organization

News

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

News

Ready, Set, Grow! Plants for Hummingbirds

News

Armed Carjacker Who Fled to Mississippi Enters Guilty Plea

News

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas