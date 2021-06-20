expand
June 20, 2021

A new art exhibit has opened up in Brookhaven, MS, and it’s all about the Blues

By Special to the Item

Published 10:15 am Sunday, June 20, 2021

‘The Mississippi Garden of Rhythm & Blues’ is an interactive art exhibition presented by The Little Yellow Building and hosted by The Mississippi School of the Arts. Separated into three parts, the show explores some of the places and players of the Mississippi Blues movement and its effect on Mississippi’s visual artists today. It invites guests to use their smartphones and learn about the music and history behind each work of art. The show features work from 31 visual artists from all across the state and will run until August 13th. The exhibit is open Thursday – Saturday 2-8 pm and open to the public.

The Little Yellow Building is the creative studio of visual artist Derek Covington Smith, a Mississippi native who moved back to his hometown of Brookhaven in 2018. Smith originally opened his studio to teach, but during Covid, he quickly shifted to working with contemporary Mississippi artists to create virtual exhibits. ‘MSGR&B’ is the third show the Little Yellow Building has produced and the first physical one thanks to the Mississippi School of the Arts.

