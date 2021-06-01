expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

84 Wildcats named to Dean’s and President’s lists

By Special to the Item

Published 1:28 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College recently announced its President’s and Dean’s lists with 84 student athletes and trainers earning the honor.

Students who earned a 3.4-3.99 GPA were awarded Dean’s list while students with a 4.0 GPA were awarded President’s list.

ATHLETIC TRAINERS 

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Carlee Cockrell (Magee; Simpson County Academy), Caitlyn Polk (Tylertown; Pine)

DEAN’S LIST: Tomayah Allen (Brookhaven), JaLiyah Miller (Bogue Chitto; Brookhaven), Courtney Smith (Brandon; Northwest Rankin)

BASEBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Ryan Burt (Columbus; New Hope), Graham Crawford (Sumrall), Sam Hill (Soso; West Jones), Harper Jordan (Hattiesburg; Presbyterian Christian School), Jacob Scherer (Mandeville, La.; St. Paul’s)

DEAN’S LIST: D.K. Donaldson (Gulfport; West Harrison), Landon Gartman (Bogue Chitto; Enterprise), Parker Harrington (Hattiesburg; Oak Grove), Matt Mercer (Petal), Nick Skaggs (Biloxi), Mason Smith (Laurel; Northeast Jones), Mason Treat (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Logan Walters (Petal)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

DEAN’S LIST: JQuan Ewing (Clarksville, Tenn.; Kenwood), KeDarius Stampley (Fayette; Natchez)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Bryanna Taylor (Terry)

DEAN’S LIST: Alesha Temple (Oak Grove)

CHEER

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Tookie Bolton (Poplarville), Macey Head (Poplarville) Tavia Keys (Hattiesburg), Haegan Tynes (Purvis), Kacey Wallace (Mendenhall)

DEAN’S LIST: Alexis Broom (Sumrall), Kaylee Clavo (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Hannah Beth Nelson (Purvis)

FOOTBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Kyle Stockstill (Picayune)

DEAN’S LIST: Patrick Greer (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), Gayden Hence (Hattiesburg)

RODEO

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Bryce Graves (Poplarville)

DEAN’S LIST: Lauren Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County), Kylee Ladner (Kiln; Hancock), Wyatt Lepard (Florence), Pacey McBride (Poplarville), Taneale McGowen (Kiln; Hancock), Koby Sanchez (Ethel, La; Homeschool.), Jeb Stewart (Hurley; Homeschool)

MEN’S SOCCER

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Andre Nicholson (Kingston, Jamaica; Clarendon College), Tres Ray (Poplarville), Bradley Stines (Poplarville)

DEAN’S LIST: Dustin Cuevas (Picayune; Hancock), Brandon Elkins (Bay St. Louis; St. Stanislaus), Sebastian Fausett (Kiln; Hancock), Samuel Lambert (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Max Matsenbaugh (Pass Christian; St. Stanislaus)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Laura Bau Magleau (Belo Horizonte, Brazil; Colegio Sao Miguel Arcanjo), Sydney Spataro (Long Beach)

DEAN’S LIST: Alexa Beets (Long Beach), Azaria Breaux (Gulfport), Erin Clifford (Ocean Springs), Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County), Aubrie Edwards (Biloxi), Makenzie Ezell (Ocean Springs), Samantha Kennedy (Carriere; Pearl River Central), Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), Jenny Satcher (Hattiesburg; Homeschool), Blair Viator (Hattiesburg; Sacred Heart)

SOFTBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Payton Lee (Picayune; Pearl River Central), Emily Rigney (Waynesboro; Wayne County)

DEAN’S LIST: Cassady Bradford (Saucier; West Harrison), Kambryn Chaisson (Picayune), Erin Daughtery (Vancleave), Hannah Embry (Vicksburg; Porters Chapel Academy), McKall Holder (Hurley; East Central), Danielle Lalonde (Cecelia, La.), Hannah Miller (Kokomo; West Marion), Kaitlyn Passeau (Lucedale; George County), Sydney Runnels (Seminary; South Jones), Lindsay Rose Sheffer (Lago Vista, Tx.), Madi Waters (Laurel; West Jones)

VOLLEYBALL

PRESIDENT’S LIST: Avery Beth Durdin (Olive Branch; Lewisburg), Harleigh LaFontaine (Kiln; Hancock), Payton McKerchie (Vancleave)

DEAN’S LIST: Tori Havens (Lucedale; George County), Logan Parker (Clinton), Chloe Paske (Ocean Springs; St. Martin), KyLeigh Richardson (Fruitdale, Ala.), Leighton Willoughby (Brandon; Northwest Rankin), Amy Wright (Palm Bay, Fla.; Melbourne Central Catholic)

More News

Former newspaper publisher, public schools advocate named to State Board of Education by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann  

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

Men’s soccer doesn’t get tourney bid

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Former newspaper publisher, public schools advocate named to State Board of Education by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann  

News

Results from MHP’s Memorial Day travel enforcement peroid

News

Griffith announces candidacy for City Council Precinct 2

News

84 Wildcats named to Dean’s and President’s lists

News

Mississippi Highway Patrolman killed in the line of duty

News

Today is June 1, 2021

News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

News

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

News

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

News

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

News

M-Braves Record Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win on Saturday to Clinch Series

News

Slidell Memorial Hospital selects Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

News

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

Lifestyles

News

MDEQ Promotes National Dam Safety Awareness Day

News

Today is May 31, 2021

News

Today is May 30, 2021

News

Today is May 29, 2021

News

Nicholson Elementary students enjoy day of robots and wildlife

News

Wiggins makes visit to Early Head Start

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration