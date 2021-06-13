expand
Ad Spot

June 14, 2021

Summer is upon us at The Crosby Arboretum

By Special to the Item

Published 1:45 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

By Patricia Drackett

Director of the Crosby Arboretum and

assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Warm temperatures have recently convinced us that summer has arrived in coastal Mississippi. In addition to the plentiful bounty of summer perennials in the Savanna Exhibit which are all competing for the attention of our visitors, wildlife sightings are becoming more frequent.

A walk on our Visitor Center deck always seems to include a scurrying of a well-fed squirrel, lizard, or dragonfly. Birds serenade us upon our morning arrival, and as we depart in the evening. From here, we’ve observed chickadees and woodpeckers, skinks with electric blue tails, newly emerged luna moths, and fledgling cardinals trying out their new wings.

A trek through our exhibits rarely goes without a wildlife encounter. Perhaps you’ll flush out a group of yellow-rumped warblers or discover a mass of writhing caterpillars on the trunk of a tree. On the Pond Journey, you may be treated to the sight of a water bird such as a great blue heron or white egret.  Some lucky persons have even reported catching a glimpse of our elusive river otter.

One summer, a green tree frog took up residence under the plastic sign taped on the front door of our gift shop. Although he would go out exploring in the mornings, every afternoon he found his way up back under the sign. Hidden to visitors approaching the front door, he provided great entertainment to those of us on the inside, and we would marvel at his tiny feet and belly squished up against the door’s window glass.

Once, I glanced out my window to find a gray fox perched on a fallen pine tree (incidentally, right next to a bird feeder). A swift dash to grab my camera luckily froze this moment in time. The following year, a film crew shooting footage in the Gum Pond Exhibit captured a red fox bounding through the woods along the pond’s edge. Occasionally, bears make the journey up from the wooded, swampy sites south of the Arboretum, as I discovered a few years ago on my way home one day when I encountered that what looked to be a giant poodle sitting in the center of our service road turned out to be a bear. In the coming weeks, there were many other reports of bear sightings near the Arboretum. As the bear, unfortunately, did not pause for a photo, I was glad that other sightings finally confirmed my experience and my sanity!

Green anoles, the only anole species native to North American, are common at the Arboretum. You might see one scampering along the deck rail or creeping among the vines that cover the tree trunks along our pathways. Anoles are often called chameleons, but although they do resemble them, chameleons are not native to the Americas.

Want to attract birds and other wildlife to your yard? Visit the MSU Extension website at  http://extension.msstate.edu/ and search for “Establishing a Backyard Wildlife Habitat” (Publication No. 2402).

Make plans to visit our south Pitcher Plant Bog soon to experience the brilliant Mississippi wildflowers. And while you are checking in at the Visitor Center, see the spectacular exhibit on display in our gallery by artist Chatham Kemp. Stay tuned for more details about Chatham and her work, and the children’s painting workshop she will be leading in July.

Mark your calendar for a Yoga class on Pinecote Pavilion Saturday, June 19 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. or attend the wire-wrapped jewelry workshop with Connie Boyd of Unique Stones that same Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  Make and take a beautiful handmade pendant with a semi-precious stone wrapped in Sterling Silver wire. Cost is $70 and includes a chain, tools for use, silver wire, and your choice of stone, paid directly to the instructor the day of the workshop.

Sign up for our Plant Propagation Workshop with Dr. Eddie Smith, Pearl River County Extension Agent Friday, July 16, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon.  The program will include a presentation that covers basic propagation methods, and some hands-on activities in the greenhouse.

The “All About Hummingbirds” program with long-time hummingbird bander James Bell is Saturday, August 14 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. More details are available on these programs and more are our website program calendar. Reservations are required for our programs. Call 601-799-2311 to sign up (and pay when you arrive). More details on summer programs will be posted soon on our website calendar and Facebook page. Sign up for our email listserv to receive periodic announcements of upcoming programs on our website under “Event Updates” at www.crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu<http://www.crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu>.

The Crosby Arboretum is located in Picayune, I-59 Exit 4, at 370 Ridge Road (south of Walmart and adjacent to I-59).

More News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Local, state and national unemployment, April 2021

News

Nacogdoches Felon Sentenced for Federal Drug Trafficking and Firearms Violations

News

Former Member of the Latin Kings Department of Correction Chapter Sentenced for Racketeering Conspiracy

News

Arizona man admits sexually exploiting two Montana children through online activity

News

Vicksburg Man Sentenced to 2 ½ Years in Federal Prison for Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon

News

New construction projects at USM Focus on accessibility

News

MPB’s Summer Learning Family Fun Days virtual event set for June 21-23

News

Dale Partners Architects announces new partner in Mississippi State graudate

News

Summer flowers for Southern gardens

News

File Acreage Report by June 15 to Receive Premium Benefit for Cover Crops

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces First 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Winner

News

NIFA Awards Over $19M in Scholarships for Undergraduates at 1890 Land-Grant Institutions

News

Biloxi PD asking for help to identify suspect in larceny of catalytic converter

News

Biloxi PD arrests man for assault with deadly weapon

News

GCVHCS to Host Food Distribution Event June 16 at Mobile, Alabama, Clinic

News

Today is June 14, 2021

News

Five Individuals, Including Current and Former JetBlue Employees, Charged with Covid-19 Related Fraud

News

Shreveport Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Firearm

News

Chief Operating Officer of network security company charged with cyberattack on Gwinnett Medical Center

News

Thirty-Six Defendants Sentenced For Their Roles In International Thai Sex Trafficking Organization

News

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

News

Ready, Set, Grow! Plants for Hummingbirds

News

Armed Carjacker Who Fled to Mississippi Enters Guilty Plea

News

Canadian truck driver admits drug trafficking crime after U.S. Customs and Border Protection finds 211 pounds of cocaine in trailer load of bananas