expand
Ad Spot

May 29, 2021

William Goodrich

By Staff Report

Published 1:36 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

William Goodrich

May 25, 2021

Graveside Funeral Services for William Lee “Bill” Goodrich, age 93, of Flowood, MS, formerly of Picayune, MS, who passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. R. T Buckley will officiate the service.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Picayune REG, P.O. Box 477, Picayune, MS 39466; or the Baptist Children’s Village, PO Box 27, Clinton MS 39060.

More News

Soccer Adds McPartlan From South Alabama

William Goodrich

Ellen Ann Lepine

Southern Miss Soccer Adds Helbling

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration

News

Summer feeding program set to continue

News

Audubon Unveils Coastal Bird Storyboard Trail

News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

News

MBI looking for missing/endangered Amite County child

News

Today is May 28, 2021

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces New Leader

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative

News

MSDH Identifies Variant Strains of COVID-19  in Long-Term Care Facility Outbreaks 

News

Cigars: Now is the time to quit

Education

Erin Clement, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

News

Ward hits ground running as new economic development director

News

Two-Year-Old Killed in Hit and Run Crash in Louisiana

News

Today is May 27, 2021

News

MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man

News

Judges Luther, Mozingo and Williamson elected to Circuit Conference leadership

News

Biloxi PD requests help to identify alleged lottery ticket thief

News

Tax abatement, fire facilities discussed by Supervisors

News

Chamber of Commerce to hold new golf tournament for Puttin on the Pink

News

MBI issues silver alert for Booneville man

News

Today is May 26, 2021