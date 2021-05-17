expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Wilkes

Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

By Jeremy Pittari

Published 3:38 pm Monday, May 17, 2021

Local Representative Stacey Wilkes has been selected as one of 24 legislators across the country to take part in the GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021.

Wilkes said she was nominated for the training by Mississippi Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn. Nominees are then vetted by GOPAC and selected to participate. Wilkes said she was the only legislator from Mississippi who was nominated.

The training will kick off with a three day orientation in Santa Barbara, California, before the participants attend a year’s worth of virtual meetings that will help them build on their leadership skills.

“It’s really an honor, especially since Phillip Gunn nominated me,” Wilkes said.

According to GOPAC’s mission, “Since 1978, GOPAC has been a force in America because we realize Republicans must champion the ideas that unite voters around a vision of creating jobs, getting government spending under control, making government more effective, and keeping America safe. This is why Republicans turn to GOPAC for coaching and best practices on effective ways to communicate conservative ideas and solutions.”

More News

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

No. 11 Pearl River stumbles at No. 7 Gulf Coast

PRC baseball knocked out of playoffs

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

PRC school board approves purchase of new buses, bus air purification system

News

Southern Miss Awards Degrees at spring 2021 Commencements

News

Nineteen nominees vie for four C Spire Outstanding Player Awards as Mississippi names the best college players in football, baseball and men’s and women’s basketball

News

Blooms Company wins 2021 Small Business Leadership Award

News

WCU inducts new Alpha Chi Honor Society members

News

Greg Snowden to become director of Administrative Office of Courts

News

Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

News

Supreme Court Will Consider Mississippi’s 15-Week Abortion Ban

News

Today is May 17, 2021

News

Take mystery out of fertilizer purchases

News

Today is May 16, 2021

News

Governor Reeves announces winners of Don’t Quit Fitness Centers in Mississippi

News

Attorneys for architect sued by city allege city officials knew Councilor’s son was on jury, which led to mistrial

News

Today is May 15, 2021

News

Murals for families added to Highland Labor and Delivery, foundation wall established to fund training

News

PRC school board recognizes personnel, accepts grant funds

News

Trent Ladner of Poplarville Achieves Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Belmont University

News

Birth announcements gathered on May 13, 2021

News

Arrest reports collected on May 13, 2021

News

LC 2021 graduates offer inspiration, thoughts on their collegiate journey

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces April Transfer to the State

News

Gulfport Man Sentenced under Project EJECT to Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Firearms Offense

News

Starkville Man Charged with more than $6 million in COVID-Relief Fraud, False Statements and Money Laundering

News

Picayune students build prosthetic leg for three legged dog