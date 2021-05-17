Wilkes selected to GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021

Local Representative Stacey Wilkes has been selected as one of 24 legislators across the country to take part in the GOPAC Emerging Leaders class of 2021.

Wilkes said she was nominated for the training by Mississippi Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn. Nominees are then vetted by GOPAC and selected to participate. Wilkes said she was the only legislator from Mississippi who was nominated.

The training will kick off with a three day orientation in Santa Barbara, California, before the participants attend a year’s worth of virtual meetings that will help them build on their leadership skills.

“It’s really an honor, especially since Phillip Gunn nominated me,” Wilkes said.

According to GOPAC’s mission, “Since 1978, GOPAC has been a force in America because we realize Republicans must champion the ideas that unite voters around a vision of creating jobs, getting government spending under control, making government more effective, and keeping America safe. This is why Republicans turn to GOPAC for coaching and best practices on effective ways to communicate conservative ideas and solutions.”