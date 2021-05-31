expand
Ad Spot

June 1, 2021

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

By Special to the Item

Published 5:30 pm Monday, May 31, 2021

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today introduced a resolution in celebration of the Ole Miss women’s golf team winning the 2021 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship title.

“Congratulations to the Ole Miss Women’s golf team on their incredible accomplishment,” Wicker said. “Your hard work and dedication have paid off with the first national title for Ole Miss women in any sport. You have made your university and our state proud.”

“The state of Mississippi celebrates the proud achievement of the Ole Miss women’s golf team, and it’s appropriate for the U.S. Senate to extend its congratulations to them for earning a NCAA Division I championship,” Hyde-Smith said.  “I truly appreciate the grit and determination exhibited by these young women and their coaches.”

Read the full text of their resolution here or below:

Whereas, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the University of Mississippi Rebels women’s golf team won the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association (referred to in this preamble as the “NCAA”) Division I women’s golf championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona;

Whereas, on winning the 2021 NCAA Division I women’s golf championship, the University of Mississippi women’s golf team became the first women’s team in University history to win an NCAA national championship;

Whereas the University of Mississippi women’s golf team claimed the first NCAA national championship in a team sport for the University since the football team won the1962 NCAA Division I football championship;

Whereas the appearance of the University of Mississippi women’s golf team in the NCAA Division I women’s golf championship was the first appearance in an NCAA national championship game for an athletics team of the University since 1995;

Whereas the University of Mississippi women’s golf team defeated the second place Oklahoma State University Cowgirls 4-1 in match play;

Whereas Chiarra Tamburlini secured a 6-and-5 win, the largest margin of victory in NCAA championship match history;

Whereas the University of Mississippi women’s golf team was under the leadership of 2020 Southeastern Conference (referred to in this preamble as the “SEC”) Coach of the Year Kory Henkes and Assistant Coach Zack Byrd;

Whereas Coach Kory Henkes has led the University of Mississippi women’s golf team to incredible success during her 6 seasons at the helm, including last season, when she led the program to 4 team tournament titles and set the record for most wins in a single season;

Whereas Julia Johnson was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC;

Whereas Kennedy Swann was named second-team All-SEC, with the national championship bringing her career record in match play to 10-2;

Whereas members of the University of Mississippi women’s golf team have been honored by various awards throughout the 2020-2021 season, including the selection of Julia Johnson to represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup;

Whereas the University of Mississippi now boasts 26 total NCAA national championships;

Whereas the University of Mississippi women’s golf team was ranked 5th in the United States by Golfweek and the Golfstat Team Rankings;

Whereas the University of Mississippi women’s golf team, composed of Julia Johnson, Kennedy Swann, Chiarra Tamburlini, and teammates McKinley Cunningham, Ellen Hume, Ellen Hutchinson-Kay, Andrea Lignell, Macy Somoskey, and Smilla Sonderby displayed outstanding dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship throughout the 2020-2021 season; and

Whereas the University of Mississippi women’s golf team has brought great pride and honor—

(1) to the University of Mississippi;

(2) to loyal fans of the University of Mississippi; and

(3) to the entire State of Mississippi: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) congratulates the University of Mississippi women’s golf team, including the athletes, coaches, faculty, students, and alumni of the University of Mississippi, on winning the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I women’s golf championship;

(2) recognizes the University of Mississippi for its excellence as an institution of higher education; and

(3) respectfully requests that the Secretary of the Senate transmit an enrolled copy of this resolution to—

(A) the Chancellor of the University of Mississippi, Dr. Glenn Boyce;

(B) the Athletic Director of the University of Mississippi, Keith Carter;

(C) the head coach of the University of Mississippi women’s golf team, Kory Henkes; and

(D) the Deputy Athletic Director for Sports Administration Emeritus of the University of Mississippi, Lynnette Johnson.

More News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Editorial

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Letters to the Editor

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar

News

USM Audiologist Stresses Hearing Protection as Noisy Summer Leisure Season Approaches for Children

News

Airlift of Christmas Trees into Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge set for May 26, 2021 

News

Meeks Family Trust Establishes Scholarship with $1 Million Gift

News

Wicker, Hyde-Smith Introduce Resolution Honoring Ole Miss Women’s Golf Team as NCAA Champions

News

M-Braves Record Extra-Inning Walk-Off Win on Saturday to Clinch Series

News

Slidell Memorial Hospital selects Chief Nursing Officer and Chief Financial Officer

News

USDA Assists Farmers, Ranchers, and Communities Affected by Recent Storms and Flooding in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas

Lifestyles

News

MDEQ Promotes National Dam Safety Awareness Day

News

Today is May 31, 2021

News

Today is May 30, 2021

News

Today is May 29, 2021

News

Nicholson Elementary students enjoy day of robots and wildlife

News

Wiggins makes visit to Early Head Start

News

Biloxi PD asking for public’s assistance in locating teen missing since March

News

Bulldogs reach Final Four after Long’s return

News

Lt. Governor Visits with Local Officials, Business Leaders on Federal Relief Funds Plan    

News

Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Louisiana State Police announce traffic safety initiative collaboration

News

Summer feeding program set to continue

News

Audubon Unveils Coastal Bird Storyboard Trail

News

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure

News

MBI looking for missing/endangered Amite County child

News

Today is May 28, 2021

News

Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces New Leader